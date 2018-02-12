Serena Williams may have lost her first big comeback match on Sunday, but the new mom had the cutest little fan ever cheering her on.
In her first official match since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September, the tennis champ, 36, and her sister, Venus Williams, 37, lost to players from the Netherlands in a Fed Cup doubles match in Asheville, North Carolina.
But Williams' husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, and their 5-month-old daughter kept the pro's spirits up — especially since their adorable little girl, whom the couple call Olympia, was decked out in a patriotic red-and-white striped headband and snazzy blue coat.
The pair sat just behind Williams and the players' bench.
Though Williams was understandably disappointed by the loss, she said she's learning more every day about how to balance tennis and motherhood.
"I didn’t manage my time well, but I was thinking about it in the future how to manage it better," the athlete said after the match. "This is literally my first time traveling with the baby and everything. I’m going to try to do better. It was hard. It was the first time for me."
Williams also suffered with scary post-birth complications, which makes getting back in peak form that much more challenging. She told Vogue magazine for its February issue that she developed blood clots on her lungs after Alexis was born and was bedridden for six weeks.
Still, we're betting Williams will be back on top in no time — especially with adorable Olympia cheering her on!