When Serena Williams was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, she made a habit of reaching out to other moms on social media to get advice about everything from sleeping with a baby bump to troublesome "tummy itches."

And time and time again, those moms came through with solid recommendations.

Now that's she has her bundle of joy, Williams is still tapping that resource whenever a problem pops up.

Fellow moms:

How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? pic.twitter.com/YOz4oeIajH — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 6, 2017

Her latest call for help came Wednesday, when she asked about how to beat the breastfeeding blues.

And to be clear, it's not that she's having trouble breastfeeding her 3-month-old; the problem comes from contemplating an end to that beautiful bonding experience.

"Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?" she asked her followers on Twitter. "Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?"

Wait till I see you S A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Those questions accompanied a tender photo of the new mother cradling her girl and looking down at her with complete adoration.

The answers that followed varied wildly when it came to the "how long" part of the inquiry — from weeks to months to years.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:09am PST

But Williams has no need to worry that she's alone when it came to the other question

In the comments, mom after mom told the tennis superstar that they had similar sentiments about breaking away from breastfeeding.

And the most repeated reply of all was also the best advice about it all: "You do what's right for you."