Parents

Serena Williams shares sweet photo of her baby girl

TODAY

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter to the world two weeks ago, and now they're ready to introduce the world to her. And she is beautiful!

On Wednesday morning, Williams shared the first photo of their bundle of joy.

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr." the tennis champ wrote alongside a beautiful photo of her holding her newborn. That's right — the baby is named after her dad.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl, sister Venus confirms

Play Video - 0:29

Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl, sister Venus confirms

Play Video - 0:29

Of course, given that Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, you could say little Alexis got her middle name from mom.

... but are you ready?

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

That sweet pic wasn't the only thing Williams and Ohanian shared with eager fans. They also gave them a glimpse of the most special moments leading up to their daughter's arrival — from sonogram to delivery.

At the end of a video posted to YouTube, the happy couple offered up a few stats about their girl.

Born: September 1, 2017

Weight: 6 LB 14 OZ

Grand Slam titles: 1

If that last detail seems amazing, that's because it is! But it's true — sort of.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Serena Williams becomes greatest tennis player in Open history after Australian Open win

Play Video - 0:17

Serena Williams becomes greatest tennis player in Open history after Australian Open win

Play Video - 0:17

Williams was 9 weeks pregnant when she wrapped up her last Grand Slam win at the Australian Open in January. Congrats to the new parents!

More: Parents Babies

TOP