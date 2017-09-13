share tweet pin email

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter to the world two weeks ago, and now they're ready to introduce the world to her. And she is beautiful!

On Wednesday morning, Williams shared the first photo of their bundle of joy.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr." the tennis champ wrote alongside a beautiful photo of her holding her newborn. That's right — the baby is named after her dad.

Of course, given that Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, you could say little Alexis got her middle name from mom.

... but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

That sweet pic wasn't the only thing Williams and Ohanian shared with eager fans. They also gave them a glimpse of the most special moments leading up to their daughter's arrival — from sonogram to delivery.

At the end of a video posted to YouTube, the happy couple offered up a few stats about their girl.

Born: September 1, 2017 Weight: 6 LB 14 OZ Grand Slam titles: 1

If that last detail seems amazing, that's because it is! But it's true — sort of.

Williams was 9 weeks pregnant when she wrapped up her last Grand Slam win at the Australian Open in January. Congrats to the new parents!