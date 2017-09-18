Parents

Serena Williams' fiancé loves being a father: 'Dad life is the greatest'

He's only been a parent for a matter of weeks now, but the co-founder of Reddit (and co-creator of little baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.) is over the moon about being a dad.

Alex Ohanian is engaged to tennis great Serena Williams, who is mom to little Alexis Jr., and he posted a sweet sleeping photo of the little one on his Instagram account on Sunday with an equally sweet, adoring message:

It's one of the first pictures we've had of the baby, who was born Sept. 1 to the tennis superstar.

Since then we've learned Alexis already has her own Instagram account, and though this is no surprise: her parents love her very, very much.

Meanwhile, mom Serena posted on Monday that she's still grappling with the idea of being a parent herself:

We hear that!

And we can't get over how wonderful it is to see two people so totally in love — with each other, and the little bundle of joy they've welcomed into their lives.

