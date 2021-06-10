Serena Williams' daughter hits the court in mini version of mom's one-legged catsuit

Who wore it better?

Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, just sported a mini version of her mom's one-legged catsuit, and she couldn't have looked more adorable.

The 3-year-old's parents shared several photos of the little cutie on her Instagram page and captioned the post: "Practice makes...."

In the first shot, the toddler holds a tennis racket as she poses on the court. The catsuit is identical to her mom's, right down to the last detail, but the little one made it her own by accessorizing with black, gray and pink sneakers and a darling hairstyle.

In the second photo, Olympia practices her tennis game and rocks a fierce facial expression. Later on in the slideshow, she celebrates her victory and looks triumphant as she raises her arm in the air with a big smile on her face.

Just like mom! olympiaohanian / Instagram, Getty Images

In the comments, Williams joked that her husband, Alexis Ohanian, wasn't supposed to share these photos just yet.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit," she wrote and added two eye roll emoji. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery."

Ohanian got in on the fun and replied with three teeth-clenching emoji.

Williams first debuted her one-legged catsuit in February at the Australian Open and paired the piece with a blue headband and white sneakers with hot pink trim. At the time, the tennis pro revealed that the design of the unique piece was a tribute to another legendary athlete.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” she said during a post-match press conference.

Now that Olympia rocked her own mini version of the catsuit, we're having a hard time deciding who wore it better!

This is hardly the first time the 3-year-old has channeled her mom's sense of style. In 2018, she wore a black tennis tutu just like one that Williams had worn at the U.S. Open.

Last summer, the pair turned heads once again in identical black and purple tennis outfits.

Williams flipped the script in 2020 when she tried on her daughter's shirt to see if she could make it work.

“I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon,” she joked in an Instagram video at the time. “This is her top.”