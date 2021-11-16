Serena Williams' daughter Olympia is twinning with mom at her 1st red carpet

They both wore a sleek black outfit with silver details and sparkling leg accessories and Olympia rocked a shiny necklace and glittery black Mary Janes as well. Ohanian also wore a sharp black suit and accessorized with a silver lapel pin.

Williams' outfit was designed by David Koma and she told Access Hollywood, "I saw this look on the runway and I was like, 'This is what I need to wear to the premiere.'”

The red carpet was part of the 2021 AFI Fest and held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

From left, Demi Singleton (Serena Williams in "King Richard"), Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Saniyya Sidney (Venus Williams in the film) at the premiere. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"King Richard" tells the story of Williams' dad Richard (played by Will Smith), who coached his daughters (Venus and Serena Williams) to tennis superstardom, despite having limited means and the sport being traditionally for white, privileged players.

"Most people just know about my dad, who was amazing and is amazing, and no one really knows the work that my mom did, and just kind of being the backbone of the family," Williams, 40, told Entertainment Tonight. "It just tells a little bit of all of that."

The Williams-Ohanian family totally rocked the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Ohanian added that seeing the film was an emotional experience for his wife. "The first time she saw the screening of it (she) cried the entire time. I think there's that surreal moment where you see your story played out, the way Will and everyone did such an amazing job with it."

"King Richard" opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

