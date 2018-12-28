Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Serena Williams' little girl is showing off her sportsmanship!

One-year-old Alexis Olympia cheered on both her mom, 37, and her aunt, Venus Williams, 38, as they competed against each other during an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

On Friday, Serena's hubby, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared a sweet video of the couple's daughter adorably applauding both Williams sisters as they played.

"@olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams," he wrote in the caption.

In the short clip, baby Olympia sits in her dad's lap as she watches the drama on the court unfold. When one Williams sister — it's not clear which — scores a point, the little girl smiles and claps along with the rest of the crowd.

According to Sport360, Olympia's good-natured applause brought joy to her mom, who ultimately lost the friendly match.

When Serena spotted her little girl clapping for Aunt Venus after she scored a point, the 23-time Grand Slam winner began laughing. "She’s clapping for you," she reportedly told Venus across the court's net.

During a press conference later, Serena called the adorable moment the highlight of the match.

"That's a classy baby, you know, she applauds both Mommy and my opponent who happened to be her auntie. That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute," the proud mom gushed, according to Sport360.

One thing's for sure: When it comes to Serena and her family, everyone's a champ!