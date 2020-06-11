Serena Williams and daughter channel 'Beauty and the Beast' in song and dance

Quarantining with your family means getting creative and imaginative. And what better way to exercise your imagination than with a little reenactment of "Beauty and the Beast," complete with costumes?

Well, that's what tennis legend Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, 2, are doing in this delightful Instagram video posted Thursday.

"Keeping busy," Williams, 38, wrote in the caption, as the two prance around the living room, with Mom singing "Belle" (also known to fans as the "Little Town" song) from Disney's animated and live-action versions of the classic tale.

Technically we suppose this should be called "Beauty and Beauty," since there are no beasts to be found, but let's not split hairs. How delightful is it to see the mom and daughter parading around and on sofas barefoot — and then see Olympia laugh hilariously when she takes a tiny tumble?

The video has lots of fun comments, including one from Aunt Venus (Williams), who wrote, "I love her so much!!! ... but why is the mom also in a princess dress???"

We say, why ask? We'll never complain about too many princesses.

Not seen in the video: Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder who's Olympia's dad and Williams' husband since 2017.

The family has been practicing social distancing and quarantine together for a while, and as Williams told People earlier this spring, it's great to spend more time with her family. She brings Olympia along to her online business meetings, which is giving the toddler an early education, she thinks.

"I love to spend so much time with her, but it's interesting," said Williams. "She's in every single call that I have, every single meeting. I feel like she's getting a little bit of it so she's going to be a really good businesswoman when this is all over."

Or maybe a princess-businesswoman-dancer!