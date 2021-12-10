'Selling Sunset' star Maya Vander reveals stillbirth in heartbreaking post

Maya Vander has shared the tragic news that she had a stillbirth.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks,” the “Selling Sunset” star wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box…”

She also shared a heartbreaking photo of a box of baby clothing sitting on what looks like a hospital bed.

“I do not wish this on anyone,” Vander continued in her caption. “What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ' when is your due date ' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙.”

Vander revealed her pregnancy in season four of “Selling Sunset,”which debuted on Netflix last month.

She had also announced she was expecting her third child in a July Instagram post, sharing a photo with her husband, whose identity she has not publicly revealed.

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent and her husband have a 1-year-old daughter, Elle, and a 2-year-old son, Aiden.

While Vander is already slated to return for the fifth season of “Selling Sunset,” she said recently that she will "probably not be a full cast member" if the show is renewed for a sixth season.

"My business in Miami is really good and I want to focus on that,” she said on The Domenick Nati Show earlier this week. “Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

Related: