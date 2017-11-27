Parents

See Zoe Saldana's touching birthday tribute to her 3-year-old twins

Actress Zoe Saldana is giving top billing to two of her most important co-stars — her 3-year-old twin sons.

On Monday, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress commemorated Bowie and Cy's third birthday with a moving post on Instagram.

Happy Birthday Bowie and Cy! Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives. On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes. Even though your arrival was early and with a couple of scary hiccups you have been the light of our lives ever since we learned of your presence within us. Your strength, determination, curiosity and kindness humble us every day. Thank You for choosing us to guide you through the first stages of your purposeful path in life. You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing , wisdom, happiness, and change into this world. We have a big task ahead us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful. Los amo hijos míos, hijos de Marco, hijos del mundo. ~~ Feliz cumpleaños Bowie y Cy! Hoy, el 27 de noviembre siempre será el día más feliz y aterrador de nuestras vidas. En un día como hoy, hace tres años nuestras vidas cambiaron para siempre. Pasamos de dos a cuatro en solo 2 minutos. Aunque llegaron temprano y con un par de miedos aterradores, han sido la luz de nuestras vidas desde que supimos de la presencia de ustedes dentro de nosotros. Su fuerza, determinación, curiosidad y amabilidad nos mantienen humildes y enfocados todos los días. Gracias por elegirnos para guiarlos a través de las primeras etapas de vuestras vidas. Ambos están destinados a la grandeza y por la gracia de DIOS, tu padre y yo nos aseguraremos de que crezcan para ser hombres excepcionales que traerán curación, sabiduría, felicidad y cambio a este mundo. Tenemos una gran tarea por delante, y es criar hombres sanos, empáticos y desinteresados. Esperamos nunca decepcionarlos. Y, por favor, continúen enseñándonos cómo deben ser amado, visto, hablado, enseñado, motivado, protegido, todo lo que necesitan para prosperar y hacer que su vida sea significativa.

"Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives," she wrote. "On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes.

"Even though your arrival was early and with a couple of scary hiccups you have been the light of our lives ever since we learned of your presence within us."

Saldana, who welcomed a third son, Zen, with husband Marco Perego earlier this year, has been open about the "flood of emotions" she felt when her twins were born prematurely amid a major health scare three years ago.

The 39-year-old actress told Allure last year that she had to have an emergency C-section just 32 weeks into the pregnancy when her health began failing, explaining that doctors found protein in her urine and her "platelets crashed."

"Looking back, I think the boys were three or four months old, and one morning I woke up with just this flood of emotions. Marco had them, too, and we were able to have our deconstruction session in the bathroom while they were napping, to say to each other, 'Holy s---, did we come close to it all changing forever?'" Saldana told the magazine.

On Monday, Saldana reflected on the pride she feels for her eldest boys.

"Your strength, determination, curiosity and kindness humble us every day," Saldana wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank You for choosing us to guide you through the first stages of your purposeful path in life. You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing, wisdom, happiness, and change into this world.

"We have a big task ahead (of) us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful. Los amo hijos míos, hijos de Marco, hijos del mundo," the actress concluded her message, signing off with a Spanish-language message of love for her twins.

