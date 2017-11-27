See Zoe Saldana's touching birthday tribute to her 3-year-old twins

share tweet pin email

Actress Zoe Saldana is giving top billing to two of her most important co-stars — her 3-year-old twin sons.

On Monday, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress commemorated Bowie and Cy's third birthday with a moving post on Instagram.

"Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives," she wrote. "On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes.

"Even though your arrival was early and with a couple of scary hiccups you have been the light of our lives ever since we learned of your presence within us."

Saldana, who welcomed a third son, Zen, with husband Marco Perego earlier this year, has been open about the "flood of emotions" she felt when her twins were born prematurely amid a major health scare three years ago.

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

The 39-year-old actress told Allure last year that she had to have an emergency C-section just 32 weeks into the pregnancy when her health began failing, explaining that doctors found protein in her urine and her "platelets crashed."

"Looking back, I think the boys were three or four months old, and one morning I woke up with just this flood of emotions. Marco had them, too, and we were able to have our deconstruction session in the bathroom while they were napping, to say to each other, 'Holy s---, did we come close to it all changing forever?'" Saldana told the magazine.

On Monday, Saldana reflected on the pride she feels for her eldest boys.

Best team with the number 1 coach. We're fans! ~Grazie Mille @mrancelotti and Mariann Ancelotti We Love You #BayerMunich #mrancelotti #bayermunich @bayermunich

"Your strength, determination, curiosity and kindness humble us every day," Saldana wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank You for choosing us to guide you through the first stages of your purposeful path in life. You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing, wisdom, happiness, and change into this world.

"We have a big task ahead (of) us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful. Los amo hijos míos, hijos de Marco, hijos del mundo," the actress concluded her message, signing off with a Spanish-language message of love for her twins.