See why the mail made this baseball fan break down in tears

Let's hear it for a short work week! Here are some other reasons to smile this week:

Fans got a (video) letter from "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns

Fans of Nick Jr.'s children's television show "Blues Clues," which debuted in 1996, were taken off guard this week when the network released a video message from Steve Burns, the original host, in honor of the series' 25th anniversary.

"Hi," Burns begins, talking straight to the camera, just as he did in episodes of "Blue's Clues." "You got a second?"

He acknowledges that to them, he left the show abruptly to "go to college," and how so much time has passed since.

"We started out with clues, and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families ... and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know," Burns says in the video. He tells fans he couldn't have done it all without their help, and they still help him today.

"I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you ... ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."

For the fans of the show who grew up with Burns on their TV screens — and maybe even more so for their parents — Burns's message brought on an emotional catharsis on social media.

We’re all so emotionally damaged from this last year and a half that Steve from Blue’s Clues was like “I have to address the nation” — Jaron Myers (@jaronmyers) September 8, 2021

Thank you for our letter, Steve!

Luke Bryan walked his niece down the aisle at her wedding

Singer Luke Bryan stepped in with his wife Caroline to raise his nieces Jordan and Kris and nephew Til after both his sister and her husband passed away.

Over Labor Day weekend, Bryan walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding, beaming and gently fixing her veil as they went.

The newlyweds honored deceased loved ones, including Bryan’s older brother, Chris, with a family tree of photos at the reception.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and good job, Uncle Luke!

This baseball fan received a wedding present that made him cry

TikTok user Karla Jean Holfelder has been sending invitations to her wedding to celebrities, and recently, she received a reply she knew she had to get on camera.

Holfelder's fiancé, David Simmons, is a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, so Holfelder sent the team an invite too. She gave Simmons the gift of opening a package the team sent in response.

The couple received wristbands, two packets of "Fenway Dirt," and some Red Sox stickers, along with a heartfelt letter from the team. When he saw the letter, Simmons became emotional. Wiping away tears, he read aloud the Red Sox's wishes for their happiness together.

The video has more than 1.4 million views, and among the comments are some from the Red Sox themselves. "Is someone cutting onions in here?" they asked, before telling Holfelder to let them know the next time they are in Boston.

"We'd love to host you for a game to celebrate your marriage!" the team wrote.

Hoda Kotb once again proved she is America's mom

We had our suspicions already, but this week, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer confirmed that when it comes to calming down an upset child, Hoda is the G.O.A.T.

"When your toddler is mid-tantrum and hates the thought of even being near you, just give him to @hodakotb," Dylan wrote in a post on Instagram with a picture of Hoda holding Dylan's son Ollie, 1.

Dylan later explained on the 3rd Hour of TODAY that when Ollie grew cranky while at the beach and wanted nothing to do with her or her husband Brian Fichera, he accepted the invitation of a hug from Hoda and quickly fell asleep in her arms. We can't blame him.

Auntie Hoda, we'd like to get in line for some of your baby whispering services!

Steve Perry sang along to his own song and we loved it

There's nothing better than singing along to Journey's iconic "Don't Stop Believing" at a baseball game ... unless you get a chance to sing it with Journey's lead singer Steve Perry himself.

Hold on to that feeling!

Meghan Trainor's baby's belly laughs are contagious

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have reached an important parenting milestone: They discovered they can make their baby son, Riley, laugh hysterically just by waving the kitchen garbage bag around.

"I'll do this all day to hear that laugh," Trainor wrote on Instagram.

Just wait until you see what joy Riley will find in a cardboard box someday!

... and this (big) baby found joy in a new toy

TikTok user Brittany Vacca posted a video clip of a baby elephant named Pyi Mai playing with a new toy — a bright pink pinãta — and we could watch it all day.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

