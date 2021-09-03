Looking for the good in the world? Here's a few moments from the past week to hold on to when you need them:

Broadway is back and serving up something sweet

The musical "Waitress" is the first Broadway production to return to the stage in New York City, and it was welcomed by a full house of enthusiastic and masked audience members.

A family has found "a miracle" in gene therapy

After struggling since birth with a rare condition called AADC, 6-year-old Jamell Stagg Jr. is making huge strides after gene therapy his parents say is "nothing short of a miracle" for him.

After gene therapy, 6-year-old Jamell Stagg Jr. is doing typical things like sitting up and reaching for toys for the first time in his life. Courtesy Shante Stagg

Jamell, who was born with an aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency, which occurs when a gene mutation makes it tough for the brain to produce dopamine and serotonin, has suffered from seizures and other effects of the condition his whole life.

Now, he's sitting up and playing with toys.

“It is so exciting to see our child do typical things,” his mom said.

This son surprised his dad at college drop-off with the sweetest moment

Moving a child to college is a big moment for a parent, and Ole Miss student Zach Kellman made it even more special for his dad, Ross.

The former high school baseball player surprised his dad by bringing his baseball glove with him when he moved into college and asking his dad for "one last throw" before he left. Zach posted the video on TikTok, where it has been viewed 485,000 times.

Then, Zach's dad got one last hug in too.

Zach and Ross Kellman get one last hug in at Zach's college drop-off at Ole Miss. Courtesy Zach Kellman

Our service men and women are reuniting with loved ones

Whether they are surprising their moms — like U.S. airman D’Anna Capriotti, came home early from overseas and went straight to the hospital where her mom works in the emergency room...

... or their little sisters, like those featured in TikTok user Riso Webb's video, military reunions never fail to bring the happy tears.

Thank you for your service, and welcome home!

Michael Bublé's son celebrated his 8th birthday after surviving cancer

Turning 8 is always great, but for singer Michael Bublé's oldest child, Noah, there is even more cause to celebrate.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at age 3. Fortunately, Bublé confirmed in 2018 that Noah has regained his health since.

In an Instagram post marking his son's big day, Bublé wrote,

“Today my hero turns 8,” Bublé began an Instagram post on Friday. “I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… and I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way.”

Happy birthday, Noah!

These cheerleaders became part of a spirited surprise proposal

The cheerleaders at Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, Michigan, had the chance to cheer for a real touchdown at practice recently: They popped the question for their coach's hopeful boyfriend as he proposed marriage!

"When you have to keep a secret the whole practice," @tkcheer wrote in the caption of the video of the big moment, which has now been viewed over 1.1 million times on TikTok.

Congratulations!

If all else fails... dancing friars might make you smile

Let a few Capuchin Franciscan friars make your day. "We got you!" wrote Br. Vince Mary in his caption.

Be safe, everyone.

