This toddler hiding in a cabinet is every parent during the pandemic

A video of a toddler hiding in cabinet with snacks is all of us during the COVID-19 epidemic.

In the clip, that has gone viral on Instagram and Twitter, 2-year-old Noah Walker is seen unwinding in his DIY man cave.

“What are you doing in here, bud?” Noah’s mom, Monique Blair, asks. The little boy, who has a mouth full of crackers, responds by turning back to watch cartoons on his iPad.

“Are we disturbing your peace?” Blair, 34, teases. “Do you want me to close the door?”

Noah nods his head and then waves his hand to say "goodbye."

“Okay buddy, I’ll let you be,” Blair quips. “See ya.”

Blair, a gospel singer and graphic designer in New York, told TODAY Parents that Noah takes after his dad, Terrence Walker.

“Noah’s father is an introvert,” Blair explained. “He’s been this way since he was a little baby. He just likes relaxing in little spaces. We’d find him under the table.”

Blair noted Noah’s sanctuary doesn’t have a lock and is well-ventilated.

“I’ve had some people reach out to me concerned,” Blair said. “He’s always watched. Someone is always down there in the basement with him. I don’t want anyone to think he’s not safe.”

Since the clip was shared earlier this month, Noah has built up a big fan base.

“So cute. Smart Noah. I think we all should hide in cabinets eating snacks and watching shows until this year is over,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Added another, “The self care!!! Love this!!!”