Thomas Rhett Akin's daughter Willa Gray greet her newborn sister with a kiss

Thomas Rhett Akins and wife Lauren just welcomed a daughter to their family — for the second time this year!

Now they've shared a video of the moment their girls met for the first time, and trust us, this sisterly greeting is even more adorable than it sounds.

Thomas Rhett and his wife welcome their second child

Thomas Rhett and his wife welcome their second child

In the clip, 21-month-old Willa Gray, who the proud parents adopted in May, spots her sibling Ada James and seems fascinated by the bundle of joy.

"Can you give Ada a kiss?" her father asks.

Then she did just that. Decked out in a pink tutu and matching "Big Sister" shirt, she leaned over and planted a smooch right on top of the newborn's head.

And that was just one sweet peek the family offered fans.

In the days following Ada's Saturday birth, mom and dad have posted a number of photos of the blissfully happy family to Instagram.

"So obsessed," Lauren wrote in the caption of one photo. "Cannot believe God has given us TWO precious daughters in just 3 months & didn't know my heart could be this full."

She followed up that message with a string of hashtags that sum up just how thankful they are, "#sappymompost #sorrynotsorry #ilovemykids #KIDS?!? #plural?!?! #whoamI?! #sooooooooohappy."

Congratulations to the whole family!

