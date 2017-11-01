See these cute celebrity kids show off their Halloween costumes

Halloween 2017 is officially over, but here's one more treat for you!
Proud celebrity parents took to social media to show off their own little stars Tuesday, and we've rounded up some of the cutest ghouls and ghosts — and Batmans and Belles — from Tinseltown and beyond.
Serena Williams shared a shot of her caped crusader, 7-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia, making her Halloween debut with the tagline, "When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs."
Pop star Pink didn't put a traditional costume on her 10-month-old son, Jameson, but she did plop him into a perfectly carved pumpkin — and that counts!
It was a family affair for Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their boy Silas, as they went out as some of our favorite "Toy Story" characters.
Superstar singer Celine Dion went spooky in style alongside twins Eddy and Nelson.
Fergie's son, Axl Jack, played the part of Peter Pan and he had mom — aka Tinker Bell — right by his side.
Halloween was a "Beauty and the Beast" bash for Kelly Clarkson's kids, Remy and River.
And Belle made another appearance at Macklemore's house, as his daughter, Sloane, put on the familiar yellow gown, too.
There was even a tiny Beauty in Jessica Simpson's family pic.
Her daughter, Maxwell, looked like a picture perfect princess, while son Ace went out in his cowboy best. As for the Simpson herself, she went as Willie Nelson — just like our very own Al Roker!
TODAY staffers' adorable kids visit the show for HalloweenPlay Video - 1:32
And while we might have expected the son of a record-breaking Olympic swimmer to dress up as a fish, Michael Phelps' little guy, Boomer, went as monkey instead.
Actress Katherine Heigl got all three of her kids — and her husband, too — to get in on this great group costume as Russian nesting dolls.
And bunny-for-a-day Hilary Duff had her Lego son, Luca, by her side on Halloween night.