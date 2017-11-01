See these cute celebrity kids show off their Halloween costumes

share tweet pin email

Halloween 2017 is officially over, but here's one more treat for you!

Proud celebrity parents took to social media to show off their own little stars Tuesday, and we've rounded up some of the cutest ghouls and ghosts — and Batmans and Belles — from Tinseltown and beyond.

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Serena Williams shared a shot of her caped crusader, 7-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia, making her Halloween debut with the tagline, "When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs."

Pop star Pink didn't put a traditional costume on her 10-month-old son, Jameson, but she did plop him into a perfectly carved pumpkin — and that counts!

Happy Halloween A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

It was a family affair for Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their boy Silas, as they went out as some of our favorite "Toy Story" characters.

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz #HappyHalloween @jessicabiel A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Superstar singer Celine Dion went spooky in style alongside twins Eddy and Nelson.

Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! - Team Céline 😱🎃 📸 @denisetruscello A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Fergie's son, Axl Jack, played the part of Peter Pan and he had mom — aka Tinker Bell — right by his side.

Off to Never Never Land 💚💚 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Halloween was a "Beauty and the Beast" bash for Kelly Clarkson's kids, Remy and River.

And Belle made another appearance at Macklemore's house, as his daughter, Sloane, put on the familiar yellow gown, too.

Beauty and the Beast. Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

There was even a tiny Beauty in Jessica Simpson's family pic.

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Her daughter, Maxwell, looked like a picture perfect princess, while son Ace went out in his cowboy best. As for the Simpson herself, she went as Willie Nelson — just like our very own Al Roker!

And while we might have expected the son of a record-breaking Olympic swimmer to dress up as a fish, Michael Phelps' little guy, Boomer, went as monkey instead.

Dressing up for the first time on Halloween! Plus I got to go around the neighborhood and go trick or treating!! #halloween2017🎃 #curiousgeorge A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Actress Katherine Heigl got all three of her kids — and her husband, too — to get in on this great group costume as Russian nesting dolls.

And bunny-for-a-day Hilary Duff had her Lego son, Luca, by her side on Halloween night.