See the sweet tribute to Biden grandkids in White House Christmas decor

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the 2021 holiday decorations at the White House. This year's decor style is "Gifts From The Heart" and rooms throughout the White House reflect themes such as faith, nature, service, and unity.

This year's White House decor includes 41 Christmas trees, using approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and more than 10,000 ornaments.

One display that stands out among the rest is in the State Dining Room, which encompasses the "Gift of Family." The knit stockings hanging on the mantle are a tribute to the Biden grandchildren — Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 21, Maisy, 20, Natalie, 17, and Robert Hunter Biden II, 15, and little Beau, 1.

Each stocking represents one of the Bidens' grandchildren. flotus/Instagram

Just below the family stockings, an engraving in the fireplace mantel reads, “I Pray Heaven To Bestow The Best of Blessings Upon This House…” The words from this blessing were taken from a letter written by President John Adams to his wife, Abigail, dated November 2, 1800.

Trees in the room bear photos of past first families, including the Trumps, Obamas, both Bushes, Reagans, and Carters, and Biden family photos include the kids, grandkids, and dogs Champ and Major.

White House Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said Dr. Biden picked out the family's personal photos during her last few trips to Delaware. “She’s been going through old family albums to pick them out,” Alexander said Monday.

Family has always played a pivotal role for the Bidens. Their six grandchildren, who call the 46th President "Pop," have shared the spotlight since Biden began his campaign.

It was eldest granddaughter, Naomi, who tweeted a now-viral photo of the family embracing after the 2020 election results were announced, a campaign he pursued only at the insistence of his grandchildren.

"My pop is so protective, and he would never ever do anything if he thought that it would hurt us, and I think it was very difficult for him," Naomi told TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager earlier this year during an exclusive interview. "Because we'd been through a million campaigns, but this was a campaign that wasn't like any other campaign."