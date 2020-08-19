Watch what happened when Serena Williams tried on her 2-year-old's shirt

Serena Williams’s daughter, Olympia, may be just 2 years old, but she and her mom are already swapping clothes!

The tennis superstar, 38, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday of herself trying on her toddler's shirt.

“I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon,” she joked. “This is her top.”

In the post, Williams also shared a photo of Olympia wearing the same tank top patterned with red stars.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Of course, on Olympia the shirt is full-sized, whereas on Williams it fits more like a crop top, so the mom and daughter may not be merging closets just yet.

That said, they are definitely into coordinating outfits.

Olympia sported an adorable miniature version of her mom’s black and purple tennis outfit in a recent photo on her own Instagram page, which is managed by her parents.

In another sweet video in June, Williams and her daughter also dressed up in matching Belle dresses from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and danced around their living room.

And in July, they once again sported matching princess gowns. Williams shared a precious photo of her daughter helping her fasten the back of her pink frock.

“She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers,” she wrote in the caption.

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have been spending a lot of time at home with Olympia during lockdown. Now, Williams is preparing to return to the court for the 2020 U.S. Open, which was postponed to September.

The legendary athlete has opened up previously about the struggles of balancing motherhood and her demanding training schedule.

"The hardest part is walking out of the house while she's crying because she wants to be with me,” she told TODAY Parents in February. “It's very hard and makes me vulnerable and upset."

Williams said she has found inspiration from other moms who juggle work and parenting.

"You just have to keep going," she said. "Just when you think you can't do it anymore, you kind of close your eyes and go for it. We're strong. We keep going and wake up the next day and smile like nothing ever happened. That's just what we do."