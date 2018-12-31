Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Scott Stump

Often finding herself with 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia in one hand and a tennis racket in the other has given Serena Williams an appreciation for parents juggling all their responsibilities.

The tennis superstar expressed her thanks to all the inspiring, hardworking parents out there with a grateful message on Twitter alongside a photo of her stretching while she holds her daughter.

"So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do,'' she wrote. "My fellow moms and dads working - or stay home it’s equally as intense - but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Her words resonated with many parents who replied to her message.

Alexis Olympia has already become one of her mom's biggest fans while even cheering for one of her opponents - aunt Venus Williams.

The little girl also has become the biggest comfort to Williams after tough losses on the court. She has often been vocal about how life-changing and important motherhood has been for her since welcoming her baby girl with husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017.

Williams has also opened up about balancing motherhood with continuing her legendary tennis career, saying that she would already be pregnant with her second child if she wasn't working.

For now she'll just have to be inspired by all the parents trying to hold a child in one hand while still getting ready for work with the other.