Savannah Guthrie has two new producers, and they're extremely cute

Savannah Guthrie is getting a jump start on Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day.

On Wednesday, the TODAY co-anchor shared photos on Instagram of her daughter Vale, 6, and son, Charley, 4, standing outside with a camera crew.

“Two little producers on my @nbcnightlynews live shot,” she captioned the photos.

(Swipe to see Vale wearing an adorable pair of earphones!)

Her community was quick to acknowledge the "awww" factor.

“The cutest producers I know!” wrote one. “Such cuties! Nice to have little helpers with you,” another chimed in.

Others pointed out the example Savannah was setting as a mom and role model.

“They are so proud of their Mom. One plus about the pandemic is my kids didn't really understand what I did for a living. Now they see me do my job every day,” commented one with a heart emoji.

“What a wonderful role model you are for both of them!” another wrote.

It’s not the first time the Savannah has been joined by her kids at work.

While Savannah was broadcasting from home during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, she was joined on the show by both kids.

“In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we’ve really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are,” Savannah joked while the kids squirmed in her lap.

Vale and Charley aren’t the only kids to make their TODAY debut.

Craig Melvin’s son joined him on-air to share a silly joke and Carson Daly’s son has appeared on the show to help his dad get a haircut.

If these adorable cameos are any indication, the future of broadcast is looking bright.