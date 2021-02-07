These are a few of Savannah Guthrie’s favorite things!

The Guthrie family has a tradition of drawing each other’s favorite things, and this time, it was the TODAY co-anchor's turn. She shared an adorable photo on Instagram of artwork by her 6-year-old daughter, Vale, that depicts her husband, Michael Feldman, her children, Vale and 4-year-old son Charley, as well as her favorite color and activities.

The list got a thumbs up from Savannah, who captioned the post with a simple, “Yes!”

Some of the TODAY family got in on the fun, sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“Where am I on that list???” TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager wrote.

Deborah Roberts, Al Roker's wife, added, “Love the dresses!”

Christina Sharkey Geist, wife of Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, commented, “‘Charles’ 💙”

Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale in April 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Little Vale is well on her way to becoming an Instagram celebrity! Last fall, she left her mom an adorable note on a laptop after she finished up some virtual homework, and her mom proudly shared a photo of it.

"I love (people) and (people) love me yay LOVE," the note read.

In her Instagram caption, Savannah wrote: “Vale typed this message on my laptop after finishing her virtual homework. ... I can’t stop thinking - how much better would the world be if we all went through life thinking like this? Never lose your spirit, sweet girl!”

Vale turned six last summer, inspiring Savannah to reflect on welcoming her first child at age 42.

“This little bundle of sparkle came into our lives six years ago today... and oh, how we have loved you every moment since,” she captioned a carousel of photos of Vale through the years. “Vale Guthrie Feldman, you really do have a touch of stardust in you. You shine and smile and laugh and love with every drop of energy in your being. Your joy is infectious and your affection is for all. You are the gift we get to unwrap every day.”