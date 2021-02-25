See the emotional photos Meghan McCain left on dad's grave

Meghan McCain is making sure the past is never too far from the present.

On Wednesday, “The View” co-host posted an emotional photo to Instagram at the grave of her late father, Senator John McCain. Surrounded by miniature American flags, the headstone was adorned with two photos of McCain’s 4-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage, held down by a single oyster shell.

“Miss you Dad.” the caption read, alongside a Statue of Liberty emoji, a sweet nod to her daughter’s namesake.

Reactions to McCain’s sweet tribute poured in from her community of followers.

“Your Dad is with you in spirit and is so proud of you,” wrote one follower, while others left broken heart and prayer-hand emojis.

This is not the first time the new mom, 36, has taken to social media to share how motherhood has helped her cope with the loss of her father, who died following a battle with brain cancer in August 2018, at the age of 81.

“This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing,” Meghan wrote in an October 2020 Instagram post.

Prior to the birth of her daughter, McCain shared the heartbreaking reason she wouldn’t be sharing pregnancy updates.

“People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in a tweet that she shared as photo on Instagram. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.”

Liberty's arrival in September 2020 was especially meaningful for McCain, and husband Ben Domenech, who experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2019.

“I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over," Meghan wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times in July 2019. "You are not alone."

Related video: