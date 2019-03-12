Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 7:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Actress Lori Loughlin was a proud mom sending her oldest child off to college when she appeared on TODAY in 2017 alongside her daughter.

"I think I'm in complete denial,'' she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb about her daughter Isabella, who was leaving for her freshman year of college that fall.

"When I think about it too much, it will make me cry."

The FBI is now alleging that the "Fuller House" star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were part of a bribery scheme to get Isabella and their younger daughter, Olivia Jade, into USC.

Isabella, who is currently a student at USC, said on TODAY in 2017 that she was looking to act in movies or TV.

"I just love all of it,'' she said. "I'd be happy to do anything."

She added that her mother had "helped me with so many auditions also, which is so nice."

Court documents unsealed on Tuesday reveal that Loughlin is among 50 people, including fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who have been charged for allegedly taking part in a $25 million college entrance exam cheating scheme to get their children into top universities. It's the largest college admissions prosecution by the Justice Department in history.

"We believe everyone charged here today had a role in fostering a culture of corruption and greed that created an uneven playing field for students trying to get into these schools the right way through hard work, good grades and community service," John Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge, said.

Elizabeth Much, a representative for Loughlin, told NBC News she had no comment.

The 10-month investigation alleges that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to fake that their daughters were recruited athletes to the USC crew team to improve their chances of being accepted.

Loughlin's younger daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, who also attends USC, drew backlash in August when she said in one of her videos that she didn't care about college. The video received a host of comments calling her "privileged" and "spoiled."

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she said in the video. “But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying ... I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know."

She then posted a video response two days later.

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,'' she said. "And it totally came across that I’m not grateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off, I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. ... I’m really disappointed in myself."