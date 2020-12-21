Try not to cry watching Lizzo surprise her mom with a car for Christmas

Lizzo got her mom a good Christmas present this year. One might even say it was good as hell.

On Sunday, the chart-topping artist, 32, posted a video on Instagram in which she surprised her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a luxury car, complete with a red bow on the front hood.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” she captioned the clip.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the clip, Lizzo’s mother keeps her eyes closed while she's escorted onto a driveway where the vehicle awaited her.

“Merry Christmas, Mommy,” the singer says from behind the camera. “Open your eyes.”

When she finally does, Lizzo's mom puts her hands to her mouth in disbelief as others with them clap and cheer in delight.

The Grammy winner's mother is then overcome with emotion as she expresses her gratitude.

“Thank you,” she says while choking up and giving her daughter a hug.

Lizzo then informs her she got her an Audi.

"You see these on television, but you never expect it to happen to yourself,” Johnson-Jefferson says while walking toward her new car.

The singer’s gesture was a huge hit with her famous friends.

“Yessssss,” fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote.

“Awwww!!! Love her and yeewwwww,” commented singer SZA.

“She was so happy before she even recognized it was an Audi and I love that so much, Merry a Christmas mom,” wrote model, singer and actor Shaun Ross.

“ur amazing lizzo,” commented comedian Ilana Glazer.