share tweet pin email

Khloé Kardashian is pregnant!

Which we all knew as of last December, when she posted an Instagram photo of her growing belly.

What we hadn't seen is what it was like for her to break the good news on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" — but that's now changed. On last night's show, she made the big announcement at a barbecue for family and friends, which joined her loved ones with the family of the baby's father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26.

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

"It's perfect timing that my family's here and all your family's here to unite as one," Thompson said on the show, as E! reported. "And we have an announcement. KoKo, wanna throw the hammer down?""

"We're having a baby!" she cried, as everyone surrounded her with hugs and kisses and tears.

As the show aired, the mom-to-be was actually attending one of Thompson's games, but still found time to live-tweet the show:

It felt so good to tell everyone!! I'M PREGNANT!! #KUWTK — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) January 16, 2018

I'm SO happy we captured all this!! Such a blessing to have all of these memories forever! #KUWTK — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) January 16, 2018

Alas, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, her sisters, weren't there so they FaceTimed them to break the news.

"Stop! Are you kidding, because I'm going to cry!" said Kylie.

I love that Kourt and Kim have no idea I'm pregnant yet in this episode! #KUWTK — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) January 16, 2018

Really NO CLUE! https://t.co/M4kbo6zRQP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 16, 2018

She gets to share her experience with sister Kim, who is expecting her third child via surrogate. "It's different that we're doing it together," said Khloé.

Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant with her first child.

E! also shared the video where Kardashian held up a pregnancy test and showed her assistant that it's definitely, positively true.

"I felt that I was [pregnant]," she told the assistant in the video.

Then later, in a separate interview, she added, "I'm super nervous, but really excited ... I think in a state of shock, I just can't believe it, but a good shock."

The rollout of Kardashian's news has come slowly, starting with that Instagram reveal and then a tease on social media that we'd find out the baby's sex on the long-running reality show about her family.

She went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in early January to talk about why she held back on making the announcement and noted she planned on avoiding wearing maternity clothes for as long as possible.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Khloe Kardashian talks new show 'Revenge Body' and Kim's robbery Play Video - 4:13 Khloe Kardashian talks new show 'Revenge Body' and Kim's robbery Play Video - 4:13

Now all we have to do is hold our breath to find out ... is it a boy or a girl?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.