See Katherine Schwarzenegger's loving Father's Day tribute to 'girl dad' Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt just celebrated his first Father’s Day as a “girl dad”!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who welcomed daughter Lyla Maria with Pratt last August, shared a loving Father’s Day post on Instagram Sunday in honor of her husband.

“Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I’ve fallen in love with you all over again,” she captioned a photo of Pratt wearing a “girl dad” t-shirt.

Pratt also has an 8-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actor Anna Faris. In her post, Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrated her husband’s role as a dad to both of his kids.

“These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day,” she wrote. “I love you!”

Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mom, Maria Shriver, also celebrated her son-in-law on his special day.

“Happy Father’s Day Chris,” the TODAY contributor commented on her daughter’s Instagram post.

Actor Chad Lowe also chimed in with his congratulations.

“Love this!! You’re both so blessed!!” he wrote in the comments.

The same day, Schwarzenegger Pratt also took the opportunity to honor another important dad in her life: her own father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I love you so much and am so grateful for all your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love through out (sic) my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a cute slideshow of throwback photos of her and her dad through the years. “It’s been such a joy to watch you explore the role of Opa to little Lyla Maria and I can’t wait for more laughs and adventures to come! we love you!”

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star welcomed their first child together in August after marrying in June 2019.