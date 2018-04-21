share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a star in-the-making with their 3-year-old son, Silas — so long as his dad doesn’t steal his instruments!

As shown in an Instagram posted Friday, when Timberlake isn't on stage during his "Man of the Woods" tour, he shares tiny musical moments with his favorite fan base: his family.

The video features Timberlake downsizing from his own guitar to Silas’ toy one, which is decked out with characters from Disney Junior's "PJ Masks." After Timberlake strums a few chords for his out-of-frame audience, a youngster's voice — presumably Silas' — interjects, saying, “Don’t take my stuff!”

In a caption, the pop star offered up some simple words: “Dad life. His toys = my toys.”

Though we didn't get to see Silas show off his own skills, Biel promises that the little tot really does take after dad.

"(He's) kind of like a mini Justin," she told family friend and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon last year. "It's his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger."

Goinâ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

And as much as the celebrity mom loves watching her hubby live out his dream, Biel does worry about having her other favorite guy enter show business. The 36-year-old told TODAY last summer that if Silas ever asked about following in his dad’s footsteps, she'd struggle with the answer.

"It's hard to say yes, because it's such an intense experience," she explained. "It's a tough business. It's a ruthless business."

But ultimately, Biel knows she couldn’t refuse JT's mini-me.

"We'll see when he's 14 and he's begging me," she added. "I don't know ... I can't say no!"

For now, Silas can just keep practicing — once Timberlake returns his guitar, of course!