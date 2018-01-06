See Jimmy Fallon and his family get some fun-filled ski time in Utah

share tweet pin email

Let's be honest: It's been tough getting through the late-night hours since "The Tonight Show" went on hiatus December 22. We don't want to begrudge host Jimmy Fallon his vacation time, but what about us?!

Well, good news for "Tonight" fans: Fallon, 43, will return with an all new episode on Monday, January 8. But not before getting some family ski lessons in Utah ... and documenting them for Instagram!

"Thank you Deer Valley Ski School for your 'French fries' and 'pizza slices,'" Fallon captioned a photo of himself with wife Nancy Juvonen and daughters Winnie, 4, and Frances, 3.

If you've never been to a skiing class, "French fries" and "pizza" are visuals used to explain the way you position your skis, hence the quotation marks. But we hope Fallon and family also managed to do some good eating after working up an appetite on the slopes!

Soon it'll be back to business for the late-night host, who posted a selfie to show his excitement about returning to work (and his sweet "Hot Dog" beanie).

"We are back with a FRESH @FallonTonight on Monday night with @TarajiPHenson, @CheThinks Quiplash and @SofiTukker," wrote Fallon. Quite the lineup. #HotDog, indeed!

Safe travels back to New York, Jimmy ... we'll have pizza slices waiting when you get here!