/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

If it's Christmas, then it's time to see what the Bush family is up to!

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager posted a fun picture of the whole dang family on Instagram Monday afternoon, showing everyone gathered for the group selfie.

New to this year's photo is twin sister Barbara's husband, Craig Coyne, whom she married in October. Also in on the fun? Jenna's daughter, Mila, 5, on her right and Poppy, 3, happily munching away on a sugar cookie.

Speaking of the young ladies, Jenna also posted a heartwarming, hilarious Instagram Story video of them sitting by the fireplace on Christmas Eve, all done up in their jammies with cookies set out for Santa. Mila leaps up, crying, "Merry Christmas and all a good night!"

Merry Christmas to all, from the littlest Bush gals! jennabhager/Instagram

This year's family group photo is similar to 2016's, which was taken at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, in front of the same carved stone cross:

Last year the photo was also taken outdoors, but the location was different:

Alas, there are a few very important people who are missing from the celebration for the first time this year: former first lady Barbara Bush and President George H.W. Bush. Mrs. Bush died on April 17 this year; President Bush passed away November 30. They'd been married for 73 years.

President George H. W. Bush reads to his grandchildren at Camp David on Christmas Eve, during his tenure as commander-in-chief. Lee Corkran / Sygma via Getty Images

But there are new traditions that Jenna has made sure to carry on, including the annual Instagram picture of the family. And we imagine that the whole family enjoyed Mexican food on Monday night, which Jenna told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie was a family tradition when they spoke earlier in December.

Another tradition? "Waking up early on Christmas morning," Jenna's twin sister Barbara chimed in during that same interview.

Along with the presents and the joy, we imagine there are a few tears this holiday, too.

A massive family gathering in 2008 for President George W. Bush and his clan at Camp David in Maryland. The White House via Getty Images

But at least there are sugar cookies ... and probably leftover Mexican food that everyone can enjoy as a family.