How Meghan Markle honored Harry, Archie (and possibly Lilibet) in her new children's book

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, included a heartfelt dedication to Prince Harry and their son, Archie, in her new children's book inspired by their father-son bond.

"For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," reads the dedication to "The Bench," released Tuesday.

Meghan's book arrives days after she and Harry welcomed a second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. "The Bench" was inspired by older brother Archie, 2.

There appears to be a nod to Lili in the book, in an image of Meghan in a garden with a baby's head popping out over a sling.