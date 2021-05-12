Tuesday morning, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer revealed that she is expecting her third child — a baby boy! — but it turns out she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had accidentally shared the sonogram with the entire country already.

After the big announcement on the show, the soon-to-be dad of three posted video screenshots to Instagram showing Dylan in the kitchen with their son, Calvin, in three previous cooking videos.

"In hindsight 'boy number 3' as he is currently billed as, has been the worlds worst kept secret," he wrote alongside the photos with the sonogram circled in each snapshot. "He’s made a cameo in every cooking with cal over the last month."

Oops!

The first screenshot is from a special Mother's Day "Cooking with Cal" segment featuring Dylan cooking her grandmother's spare ribs recipe, which was posted May 3.

He also included screenshots from an April 27 segment where Dylan made her grandmother's tuna noodle salad and an April 6 segment where she made cream cheese cupcakes with cherries on top.

Dylan's cooking segments were a sweet — pun absolutely intended — part of her reveal on the show Tuesday morning. She made several oblique references to being pregnant as she baked cinnamon rolls before Calvin announced the news.

"Mommy's having a baby!" he exclaimed through a mouthful of food.

Baby boy No. 3 will be joining Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1, in November.

“The holidays are going to be bananas!” Dylan shared.

Dylan told TODAY that she and Fichera tried to have another child for nearly six months before deciding it wasn’t going to happen.

“We were trying and it wasn’t really happening and just kind of gave up,” she said. “We were ready for the next phase.”

Not long after they decided to move on, Dylan found out she was pregnant, and the family of four — soon to be five — is eager to meet their newest member.

“When we first got married, we thought maybe one day we’d have kids,” Dylan said. “But then we became obsessed with them….You just realize they’re the best things in the world.”