See Gwyneth Paltrow's tribute to son Moses on his 14th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing her best to make sure her son, Moses, who turned 14 on Wednesday, has the best birthday possible while they're in quarantine.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 47, posted photos of Moses (whose dad is musician Chris Martin) on Instagram to celebrate the big day (be sure to click on the image to scroll through).

"This kid is the best and he is 14 today," she wrote in the caption. "Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you."

The pictures feature a close-up of the teenager, one in which he's skateboarding, and one in which he's taken the microphone (and we're pretty sure that's Martin off to the side on piano).

Paltrow and Martin married in 2003, notoriously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Along the way, they had Apple, 15, and Moses. Paltrow is now remarried to producer Brad Falchuk.

She posted a photo of herself with both kids Tuesday, noting, "WFH with some moral support."