Savannah Guthrie had to miss the Today Show this morning due to illness -- but this sweet, hand-drawn card from one of her children might just be the perfect medicine.

Guthrie shared photos of the card on social media, garnering well-wishes on both Instagram and Twitter.

"When your little one makes you a get well card," she wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji to her caption.

On Twitter, she called the card "Better than medicine."

Better than medicine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztQxJFtQdK — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) September 16, 2019

While Guthrie didn't clarify which of her two children wrote the note, many social media users have assumed that it was drawn by her five-year-old daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman, based off the stick-figures in the second image.

"How sweet Vale is," wrote Instagram commentator ginn45.

"She spells better than most 3rd graders," wrote Instagram user copaseileen. "Go Vale!"

"Your daughter is adorable... Please feel better," added Twitter user @TheGOV17.

While Guthrie has not given any details about her illness, co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager expressed concern over possibly having gotten her sick.

"OH NO," wrote Hager, who is still on maternity leave, in the Instagram comments. "Did I give it to you???"

Hopefully the card does the trick, and Guthrie will be back in Studio 1A soon!