Gal Gadot's daughters have cameos in 'Wonder Woman 1984' — see their rare appearance

Filming "Wonder Woman 1984" was a family affair for star Gal Gadot.

The actor, who plays Diana Prince in the latest edition of the superhero series, released on Christmas Day, confirmed that her two daughters, Maya, 3, and Alma, 9, have cameos in the film, along with husband Yaron Varsono. Director Patty Jenkins' son, Ace, also make an appearance.

The scene comes at the end of action flick, where Alma throws a snowball, and it accidentally hits her mom. The boy she's with is Ace.

Gal Gadot's and Patty Jenkins' kids in "Wonder Woman 1984." HBO Max

A few minutes later, Varsano is pictured standing with Maya, who's riding a merry-go-round.

Gal Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their daughter Maya in "Wonder Woman 1984." HBO Max

Gadot usually refrains from sharing pictures of her kids on social media and opened up about the decision to have her family appear in the film earlier this month.

"It meant a lot, especially in that very special scene," Gadot told host Kevin McCarthy. "I have two daughters, both of them appeared, the oldest appeared with Ace, Patty‘s son, and then my youngest one, with whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for 'Wonder Woman,' the first one, was there with my husband."

"To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish," she added.

The surprising cameo fun in "Wonder Woman 1984" didn't stop there — spoiler alert! In the middle of the movie's credits, Lynda Carter, who famously played Wonder Woman on TV in the '70s, appeared walking down a street and casually showing off some super-strength.

Lynda Carter as "Asteria" in "Wonder Woman 1984." HBO Max

After saving a baby from a falling pole in the Easter-egg scene, Carter, 69, introduces herself to the child's mother as "Asteria," explaining that the name is "from my culture." The character Asteria was mentioned earlier in "Wonder Woman 1984" as another legendary Amazonian warrior who lives on Earth, like Gadot's Prince.

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman.

Carter, who still has her Wonder Woman costume, previously re-entered the DC Comics world when she appeared on an episode of CW's "Supergirl" in 2016.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is in theaters now and available to stream on HBO Max.