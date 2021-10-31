Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have knocked it out of the park with their daughter's Halloween costume!

The couple's youngest child, Kaavia James, 2, channeled the Grammy-winning singer Adele for a stylish costume. Union shared some glamorous photos of her daughter emulating the "Hello" singer's recent chic look.

Kaavia wore a perfect replica of Adele's black Schiaparelli gown adorned with voluminous white sleeves. Her hair was even styled back into a bun, showing off gold statement earrings to match Adele’s original accessories. To show off how accurate Kaavia's costume was, Union, 49, included a picture of Adele's original look.

“@adele @New album dropping soon,” Union captioned the post. Wade, 39, and his wife both shared additional photos on their respective Instagram pages.

With the original photos, taken in September, Adele announced her relationship with new boyfriend Rich Paul.

The Paul to Kaavia’s Adele was Crosby Sparrow, the son of actor Nicole Lyn and basketball player Chad Easterling. The 3-year-old donned a black suit, leaving the top button undone just like Paul did in the original picture.

All of the parents shared a series of snaps on their Instagram feeds of the two posing together to re-create the sweet moment, including a few silly photos of the kids laughing and one of Kaavia embracing her inner “shady baby” with her hand held up to Crosby.

In the past, Kaavia has also tackled one of her mom’s most iconic looks: cheerleader Iris from the film “Bring It On.” In September 2019, at just 10 months old, she wore a miniature Clovers uniform to pay homage to her mom.

In 2020, the Union-Wade family celebrated Halloween with a group costume that was sweet as can be.

Wade, Union and her sister, Tracy Union, joined forces with Kaavia to create the perfect s’mores costume. Wade and Tracy Union served as the graham crackers while the “L.A.’s Finest” star wore a Hershey’s chocolate bar dress, leaving Kaavia dressed as a tiny marshmallow.

“S’mores 🍫🍫🍫 #Halloween2020,” Union wrote on Instagram.

