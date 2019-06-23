There's nothing like the sound of a mother's voice to a baby, and that's doubly true when your mom is famous singer Carrie Underwood!

The "Cry Pretty" singer posted an adorable video on Instagram showing her 5-month old son, Jacob Bryan Fisher having a not-so-appreciative reaction to his dad's singing. But see what happens when his mom begins belting out the same tune ...

"Everyone’s a critic..." Underwood, 36, captioned the video of baby Jacob lying on the bed and crying as his dad, former NHL player Mike Fisher, 39, leans over him singing his mother's hit song "Love Wins."

Visibly distraught by his dad's vocals, baby Jacob suddenly turns his head when he hears his mother singing the same tune and immediately begins to calm down and smile. Underwood innocently added a shrug emoji and a face with tears of joy emoji to her post, tagging her hubbie as well as country singer Vince Gill, with whom she's collaborated.

Most parents would agree that any baby might respond more favorably to the sound of his mother's voice, but Fisher had his own explanation for his son's behavior.

"The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food," Fisher posted in the comments, adding the hashtag #notmysinging.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher married in 2010. Getty Images

Fisher and Underwood, who are also parents to Isaiah, 4, welcomed baby Jacob in January of this year after some tough times for the couple, including several miscarriages and a scary fall outside her house that left the singer badly scarred.

"We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!" Fisher captioned a photo he posted of himself holding his newborn son on Instagram. "He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand," he continued, calling Jacob a "miracle baby."

Baby Jacob is certainly not alone in his positive reaction to his mother's voice. Underwood, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, has had crowds cheering for her on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." Big brother Isaiah recently had fun being his mom's cutest fan at her show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, even getting up on the stage with a mic during a sound check.

Underwood will continue her tour through October 2019.