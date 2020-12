Grab a hot chocolate or a big glass of wine and crack up along with us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads.

From all of us at TODAY Parents, thanks for laughing though 2020 with us: We're all in this together.

Sounds familiar...

Of course I haven't wrapped the Christmas presents yet. It is tradition to think I have plenty of time, every single day, until I realize that it's Christmas Eve and I am an idiot. — Just Heather 🖤 (@weedswildflowrs) December 22, 2020

Godspeed.

It's definitely 40.

What age is it where you wake up with a headache and everything hurts, but you didn’t drink the night before? Is it 40? It feels like 40 — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) December 20, 2020

Read. The. Room.

We're going to need more coffee.

YES.

marriage is all about compromise*



*doing what your wife told you to do in the first damn place — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) December 23, 2020

Trapped.

Husband of the year...

Hubs bought me so much wine that he received a discount for buying in bulk and that's exactly the kind of support that keeps me going. — Mom Group Dropout (@mgd_unfiltered) December 23, 2020

Killin' it.

Stop, thief!

I found my toddler in my bed watching cartoons on TV and playing on his iPad. Double screening it. Not a care in the world. I had that life. He stole it from me. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) December 22, 2020

We got you.

So amazing.

Still coffee!

I found a full cup of coffee in the coat closet this morning and took a sip without asking questions.



Ice cold. With a block in it.



Still coffee tho 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) December 22, 2020

Nailed it.

I did a schedule for the kids for the Christmas Quarantine Break:



Monday 6am: turn on Netflix — MumInBits (@MumInBits) December 21, 2020

Sad, but true.

Vest tweet ever.

I noticed my wife and kids were wearing vests so I put one on just so I could say “vest day ever” like a million times. Then I took it off just so I could mention that I wasn’t as invested as they were. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 20, 2020

Always watching.

It's genius, though...

Kids say the darnedest things.

“If you lift your t-shirt up I will see your nipples and that will be yucky” is not a phrase my mother expected to hear from her 3y.o grandson. Yet here I am trying not to break into fits of laughter while my mother looks completely and utterly horrified. — Steve 🏳️‍🌈 (@papaneedscoffee) December 22, 2020

Seriously, how?

It's a vicious cycle.

Same.

I'm 37 yo and I will still push everything in the toy isle that has a button. Especially if it says try me. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 23, 2020

Boys...

I’m listening to my husband say goodnight to my son by arguing over which of them is the bigger dingus and I’ve never been more in love with either of them — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) December 20, 2020

She's beautiful.

You must be so proud.

At what age are kids supposed to start making fun of their father? Because I think my kids have hit that milestone early. So advanced. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) December 20, 2020

Feelin' this.

Where's the lie?

How many LEGO creations have you broken while moving them to a safe place so they don’t get broken? — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) December 20, 2020

Good ole 2020.

Yep.