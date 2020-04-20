See Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprise his wife with a cute gender reveal of 2nd child

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got to enjoy being on the other end of a cute surprise this time while his wife is pregnant with their second child.

The former NASCAR star shared a video on Instagram of him surprising his wife, Amy, with a gender reveal of their upcoming child, featuring some adorable help from their 1-year-old daughter, Isla.

"OK, everybody, we're gonna find out exactly what kind of baby we're having,'' he says in the video. "Isla's excited."

When Earnhardt first found out Amy was pregnant with their second child last month, he was the one who ended up being surprised when Isla was wearing a shirt with the words “super amazing sister” on it.

"She got to surprise me with the pregnancy, so I get to surprise her with the news!" Earnhardt says in the latest video. "I'm so excited!"

He watched as Amy learned they were having another girl by opening a box that contained a pair of tiny pink shoes.

Isla, who turns 2 on April 30, couldn't help herself in the latest video after seeing she will be a big sister to another little girl. She tries to put her tiny feet right into the pair of pink sneakers.

"The first two years with Isla have been incredible, and I can’t wait for that experience all over again and to see them two together, interact with each other, will just be so much fun," Earnhardt said on his podcast earlier this month.

Amy's pregnancy has been a source of joy during a difficult time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like many expecting couples across the country, they also have dealt with restrictions as far as medical visits are concerned.

"Due to the restrictions on all nonessential visits, we can’t really go and do the checkups like we typically would,” he said on his podcast. “It’s making us a little bit nervous. But other than that, I just tell Amy, 'Well, it’s kind of like the old days. This is just going to be a different process, and we can just hope that everything’s going the way it needs to be going.'"