Chip and Joanna Gaines had their eyes on the sky over the weekend, and now fans of the former "Fixer Upper" stars can see why.

The whole Gaines family — including the newest member, 3-month-old Crew — paid a visit to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and on Sunday, they shared photos from all the fun on Instagram.

One collection of photos includes just some of the hundreds of balloons that ascended earlier that day, as well as a sweet pic of Chip and Joanna at the stunning scene.

"Chip has always talked about the @balloonfiesta and how he went as a little kid growing up in Albuquerque," Joanna wrote alongside the shots. "He surprised us all this weekend and we finally got to experience the magic of this special place. Now I get why he still talks about it forty some years later."

Now their children —Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 10, Emmie, 8 and baby Crew — will have the chance to relieve memories of the festival for years to come, just like dad did before them.

Although they may have to make a return visit for Crew's sake. The little guy also spent part of it snoozing.

Mom shared an adorable photo of Crew sacked out in the arms of one of his sisters, and added the caption, "He had a blast."

The annual balloon festival, which was founded in 1972, features over 500 aircraft. And while the visit is over for the Gaines family, there's still time for other families to check it out. The event runs through Oct. 14.