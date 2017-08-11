See Carrie Underwood's adorable superhero-themed bedtime routine

All parents are superheroes to their kids.
But Carrie Underwood seems to have taken it one step further: She's running around her house in the evenings with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah — in superhero masks! (Click on the photo to scroll.)
In a series of three photos posted on Instagram Thursday, the country music superstar has revealed her family's secret identity as masked avengers, who apparently love to don capes and pajamas in their pursuit of justice.
Underwood has been married to Nashville Predators captain Fisher since 2010; Isaiah is 2, and apparently living his best kid's life as their child. Just look at some of the places he's already gone with his tapped-in, talented parents, like the animal farm:
And to visit dad at work!
Yep, apparently they are a real life "Incredibles." Up, up and away!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.