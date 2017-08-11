Parents

See Carrie Underwood's adorable superhero-themed bedtime routine

All parents are superheroes to their kids.

But Carrie Underwood seems to have taken it one step further: She's running around her house in the evenings with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah — in superhero masks! (Click on the photo to scroll.)

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks

In a series of three photos posted on Instagram Thursday, the country music superstar has revealed her family's secret identity as masked avengers, who apparently love to don capes and pajamas in their pursuit of justice.

@carrieunderwood
Who's behind those masks?

Underwood has been married to Nashville Predators captain Fisher since 2010; Isaiah is 2, and apparently living his best kid's life as their child. Just look at some of the places he's already gone with his tapped-in, talented parents, like the animal farm:

Love these farm boys!!! We went out to #LuckyLaddFarms today! What a sweet place...Isaiah had a blast!

And to visit dad at work!

These are the moments... @mfisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed

Yep, apparently they are a real life "Incredibles." Up, up and away!

