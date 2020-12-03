See the 38 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

The holiday season is always guaranteed to bring on even more funny posts from parents than normal. After all, what's not to laugh about when you're forgetting to move that Elf on the Shelf, fielding kids' questions about Santa Claus and navigating how to celebrate the holidays during a pandemic?

We've rounded up some of the funniest things parents had to say online this week, so grab that fancy holiday latte and laugh along with us!

It's that time of year!

Jingle Bells, the baby smells, the 2 year old wants a snack, time for the kids' Zoom class and the Elf on the Shelf is back. HELP! — Avocado Mama (@HeatherStenwall) December 1, 2020

Silver lining!

I know school isn’t the same in 2020, but at least I won’t have to stand at the holiday show this year because Brenda is holding a whole row of seats for people who haven’t arrived yet — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) December 2, 2020

There are no rules.

It all makes sense now!

Good question!

With travel discouraged, how is the head office gonna send a workaholic to a small town in New Hampshire for the holidays so they can rediscover the meaning of Christmas? — Dad Bits (@DadBits) November 30, 2020

Congrats!

Same.

Like any healthy marriage, I hide all Amazon packages before my husband gets home from work. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 2, 2020

Just go with it.

Ignore.

Sending our condolences.

My husband took out the elf on the shelf last night and well I guess I should call a divorce lawyer Monday. — bipolarmommi (@KarenGiannina6) November 28, 2020

Keep saving them!

Lookin' good!

It's nice to have options...

Noted.

You can leave that pretzel on the floor. The toddler will eat it. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) December 2, 2020

Sounds legit to us!

Yes!

I’m all about keeping a marriage spicy but stay out of my shower. — MommyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) November 29, 2020

David Rose on a hose!

Why, though?

#mommath

There are 5 of us in this house and 738 shoes by the front door this does not check out — MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 29, 2020

Seriously?

We decorated for Christmas today and then these effers had the audacity to ask for dinner too. — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) November 30, 2020

#beadear

It's a lost one, indeed...

My grown-up Christmas list...

All I want for Christmas is to go to the gym maskless again. Ok that’s a lie. I want some gift cards too. And a Romba. And for my car payment to disappear. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) November 29, 2020

We see you.

I'm watching you!

Oops.

You probably shouldn’t teach your child to kick their dad in the chest while yelling “this is Sparta” I know this now. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) November 29, 2020

We can get behind this workout plan...

Accurate.

Just me?

This is real.

The problem with children is that they are never as hung over as you are. — Matty Pumpkin (@bestestname) November 29, 2020

It tests your patience!

You think you’re a chill mom until your kids cluster all the good ornaments on the same side of the tree. — 🎅🏻 Not the Santa 🎅🏻 (@not_thenanny) November 29, 2020

So true...

Every time.

Surprise, surprise.

Not many at all...

If I had a nickel for every time I said “wow they did that the first time I asked”



I would not have very many nickels — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) December 1, 2020

Happy holidays!

Now Thanksgiving is over and I'm happy to announce I've found my Christmas spirit - it's whiskey... no wait, maybe gin. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) November 29, 2020

Solid plan.

What's this, Mom?

I love that my kids are still too dumb, I mean young, to realize their wrapped gifts are right inside their own bedroom closet. — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) November 29, 2020

