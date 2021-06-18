See the 35 funniest parents on social media this week

Cartoon characters Phineas and Ferb once sang that every single moment of summer is "worth its weight in gold," and we agree. But summertime is also worth its weight in parenting jokes, which seem, unsurprisingly, to increase the more we're spending time with our families.

This week, as more kids finish up another year of school, schedules are changing and everyone's adjusting to new routines. That alone is a recipe for comedy gold from moms and dads on the internet.

Laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Maybe they'll want to do happy hour, too.

Welcome to parenthood, you now look forward to things like dinner with your boss because it's time away from the kids. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) June 18, 2021

Oh no!

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Seems legit.

When I was a child, I accidentally sprayed my dad's Old Spice into my mouth, and this is how I know I can handle wasabi. — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) June 18, 2021

That's definitely a vibe...

I'm not saying 2 is a psychopath, but when she goes immediately from screaming and throwing a wooden chair to swaying calmly while singing rockabye baby in a creepy voice, I get a vibe — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) June 16, 2021

Send help.

I sat cross-legged on the bed for a few minutes and now I need a wheelchair. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) June 17, 2021

It's very sad.

I can't stop thinking about how kids today view the 90s the way we viewed the 60s and I keep doing the math and crying a lot. — Worst Cass Scenario (@WorstCassie) June 17, 2021

Summer...

Poor Steve.

That's what she said...

My toddler has learnt ‘that’s what she said’ so I’m either the best parent or the worst — Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) June 17, 2021

Please just no.

We hear you but we're not listening.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Respect the shoes.

When a toddler gets new shoes and puts her foot in your face to show you, you stop what you’re doing and give them props because you never question a toddler diva. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) June 17, 2021

Yessss.

Bye!

I have the day off but so do the kids which is why I'm heading to work — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 18, 2021

Are you a Glennon or an Abby?

Tell me your and your partner’s Opposite Life Philosophies without telling me your and your partner's Opposite Life Philosophies. pic.twitter.com/Cpm4EtKKhP — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) June 16, 2021

Where's the lie?

approximately 84% of a Dad's vacation is spent running back to the vehicle for things the kids or wife left in it. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 18, 2021

Sorry, Target.

Time's up!

Don’t teach your kids to tell time, because then “in a minute” will actually have to be in a minute. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) June 17, 2021

We used to be sane...

Solid plan.

After 9 years of being a mom and 3 kids, here's my best advice: Use birth control. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) June 18, 2021

#DadMode

100%.

The worst thing you can do when you are in a fight with your wife is fall asleep easily that night. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 18, 2021

I used to look nice.

We can see why you shortened it.

Somewhere!

So independent...

I've still got it.

Normalize a vacation to recover from your vacation.

I’m significantly more tired after vacation than I was before.



Being an adult is bullshit. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 16, 2021

Yeah, it's great.

Bye, friend!

#PreFighting

Smart girl.

We need a Disney princess who tells her parents to save for her college and not take her to Disneyland — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 17, 2021

What can I say except, "You're welcome?"

Husbands...

Truth.