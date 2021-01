We've made it through the first month of 2021. And, while it hasn't been a smooth ride, it's at least been a funny one thanks to the parents on the internet who make us laugh.

From classic dad jokes to continued laughs about virtual schooling, we've rounded up this week's funniest moms and dads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Where is the lie?

You can’t make me cry; you’re not my daughter’s 2nd grade math homework. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 28, 2021

Asking for a friend.

Dad level: 100

Unlocked the next level of being a dad, by removing and putting back the same batteries to get a dead remote working — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 26, 2021

HOW?

Warning!

What a good boy!

Yesss.

My son asked me for the most influential quote of my time so naturally I said “when pizza’s on a bagel, you can eat pizza anytime” — Dave Ween (@pittdave13) January 26, 2021

The struggle is real.

Same.

I'm at that age where scrolling to my birth year in an online form counts as cardio. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 26, 2021

Totally played!

my kid wanted me to play but i was tired so i told her to make a friend so she drew a face on a balloon and named him green greevy and now i have to get him snacks too and thats how i got played by a four year old pic.twitter.com/eWjSMhBjPW — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 26, 2021

Why do you ask?

Oh man...

It's usually dad.

So much emotion.

For real.

4YO: I want a new baby!



Me: you can have one when you grow up — Momdamnit (@momdamnit1) January 26, 2021

Genius.

5: my shooting gun needs new batteries. It's dead



me: oh. Sorry those toys can only have batteries 1 time. It's a silent toy now. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 26, 2021

Every. Time.

They're just jealous.

Uh-oh...

I’m not saying that asking your kids to clean will always make things worse, but I asked my 4yo to clean his muddy shoes and found him standing naked in a full bathtub polishing them with his toothbrush — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) January 26, 2021

So true!

Your mom called. If she really loved you, she’d text instead. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) January 26, 2021

Barbie's got moves...

Kids...

Congrats!

I’m eating a salad for lunch and actually enjoying it so I guess this is a keto account now — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) January 26, 2021

We're impressed!

Yep.

Hot, you say?

We wouldn't be mad.

imagine you had to get class photos forever, like once a year you gotta drive in and some weirdo makes bad small talk in a cold gym and you get a picture of your family of four with a galaxy backdrop — Village Person (@SvnSxty) January 27, 2021

We see you, Mom.

My daughters favorite new phrase is "ok girl, I see you" and I'm just wondering how she can see all these girls, but the piles of clothes on her floor are invisible. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) January 26, 2021

Don't say it!

Sounds legit.

How’s virtual school going for you? I’ll start.



My son was late to his PE class because he was making nachos. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 27, 2021

And they never drink it!

Don't cross me!

As an adult, I totally understand why Maleficent held a 16 year grudge against Sleeping Beauty because if you wronged me in middle school, my petty ass still thinks about it. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) January 26, 2021

There totally is.

We're all just surviving.