See the 33 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether you did something embarrassing in the background of your spouse's Zoom call this week, or your preschooler called out some family secrets during online circle time, we've spent lots of time this week laughing at all the virtual fails parents are sharing online.

But don't worry, if technology didn't cause you to cringe you this week, kids are still out there making things awkward for moms and dads the old fashioned way.

So laugh along with us as we share some of the best posts from parents on social media this week. Spoiler alert: You're not alone.

We feel this

My home decor can best be described as "kids live here" — Marl (@Marlebean) September 22, 2020

Wild child!

You're so embarrassing, Mom!

#workfromhomefail

My husband was in a virtual meeting but I needed something from the desk next to him, so I slid across the floor on my knees but everyone could see me anyway so they all just went quiet to watch me scooting across the floor on my knees and how is this year not over yet? — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) September 21, 2020

It's so overwhelming!

She gets us

It's mind-blowing.

We promise we're not fugitives!

So ready

Someone complimented my 3yo’s jacket and she replied “actually, it’s a vest” even though she was really wearing a jacket, so I think she’s ready for a career in politics. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) September 22, 2020

Hey, we tried

2040 tweets be like.....



Sorry idk the difference between there, their, and they’re, my mom was homeschooling me for that lesson. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) September 22, 2020

Way too risky...

It's a trap!

If I am your friend trying to convince you to have kids please don’t fall for it I’m just looking for someone to commiserate with — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 21, 2020

Hours and hours

Look away

Good talk.

#marriedlife

Me: Do that thing I like



Wife: *acknowledges when I’m done with washing dishes* — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 22, 2020

Accurate.

At least there were cinnamon buns

So healthy!

Not to brag, but I just ate blueberries that weren’t in a pie — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) September 22, 2020

Nope.

Indeed

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt look like your friend’s parents who let you drink at their house in high school. pic.twitter.com/Tjrq1BOFks — TheMotherOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) September 22, 2020

Oh dear...

Yes!

Bucket list item:

going to the bathroom alone. — Ousa ᴹᵉᵈᵘˢᵃ (@OusaMedousa) September 21, 2020

I'm hanging in there...

Lies!

We see you.

Doh!

My 4yr old is playing mommy and I just heard her say, “Put your shoes on, dammit!” So now at least I know she hears me when I ask. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) September 21, 2020

Drama free zone

Super annoying.

A regular physician

We were curious

My 10yo rejected a pair of socks because she could “feel the polka dots” if you’re wondering what the girl from The Princess and the Pea is up to these days. — SpacedMom (@copymama) September 17, 2020

It was something like that...

Sending good vibes!