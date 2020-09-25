See the 33 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
Whether you did something embarrassing in the background of your spouse's Zoom call this week, or your preschooler called out some family secrets during online circle time, we've spent lots of time this week laughing at all the virtual fails parents are sharing online.
But don't worry, if technology didn't cause you to cringe you this week, kids are still out there making things awkward for moms and dads the old fashioned way.
So laugh along with us as we share some of the best posts from parents on social media this week. Spoiler alert: You're not alone.
