Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See the 33 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether you did something embarrassing in the background of your spouse's Zoom call this week, or your preschooler called out some family secrets during online circle time, we've spent lots of time this week laughing at all the virtual fails parents are sharing online.

But don't worry, if technology didn't cause you to cringe you this week, kids are still out there making things awkward for moms and dads the old fashioned way.

So laugh along with us as we share some of the best posts from parents on social media this week. Spoiler alert: You're not alone.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

We feel this

Wild child!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFS6BkhHY3_

You're so embarrassing, Mom!

#workfromhomefail

It's so overwhelming!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFgXi_zpZKp

She gets us

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFV2--bA_UO

It's mind-blowing.

We promise we're not fugitives!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFhR31NlOdm

So ready

Hey, we tried

Way too risky...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFhPOFoFR36

It's a trap!

Hours and hours

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFc9paVhYFt

Look away

Good talk.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFdXPzMlQf8

#marriedlife

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFRtadVlOaq

At least there were cinnamon buns

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFcAsKZFG-L

So healthy!

Nope.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFdLDwtjzFF

Indeed

Oh dear...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFguPQClEUX

Yes!

I'm hanging in there...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFaUuJQhk_W

Lies!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFaBP1mghyA

We see you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFb_pRVlzoq

Doh!

Drama free zone

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFYOjdvlkZ8

Super annoying.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFgE4EdpL2Q

A regular physician

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFTAxxuFYzZ

We were curious

It was something like that...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFdjqUpga2r

Sending good vibes!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFV6PrFFqK6

What 3rd hour of TODAY hosts learned about their spouses during quarantine

May 26, 202004:21
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.