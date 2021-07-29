IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

See the 32 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Whether you're spending your days driving kids to summer camps or shopping for back-to-school clothes, there's good news: Summer break is almost over.

Don't get us wrong, we love spending extra time with our little angels, but sometimes it's just. So. Stressful.

As vacations wind down and backpacks come out, it's time to take a break and laugh.

So join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

Spoken like a true parent.

Heeeey!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR3nn6gsMH7

It's hard to keep up.

It's not fair!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR3ytVtpasI

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Nothing at all.

Looking good!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR0EMd7ss_3

We can relate.

So sweet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR1USPCM2wJ

Thanks, kid.

Go for gold!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRxB9WEsfJk

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Facts.

Ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRl1cHVs_Dv

#ProTip

Bonding time!

Got a light?

Cannot. Will not.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR3668YjGNP

Bless you?

Exactly like that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR3ugsLMG3S

You're doing your best.

So it's not just us?

So romantic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRz97P1sOmj

Summer...

You think they can see me?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRz1iOgMyie

Solid plan.

Winning!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRrRUBmMB4u

Wild.

It's that time of year...

Easy, girl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRxWfZZBwtE

It gets worse here every day.

This is on point.

Truth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRymHXMt_lS

Finish him!

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.