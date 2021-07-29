See the 32 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether you're spending your days driving kids to summer camps or shopping for back-to-school clothes, there's good news: Summer break is almost over.

Don't get us wrong, we love spending extra time with our little angels, but sometimes it's just. So. Stressful.

As vacations wind down and backpacks come out, it's time to take a break and laugh.

So join us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

Spoken like a true parent.

If I had 3 wishes I would definitely use one of them to teach my 4yo how to blow his nose — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) July 27, 2021

Heeeey!

It's hard to keep up.

My Netflix viewing list is composed entirely of shows that I need to watch to understand what the hell my kids are talking about — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) July 22, 2021

It's not fair!

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Nothing at all.

*after spending 4 hours at the pool*



5: Are we doing anything today? — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 22, 2021

Looking good!

We can relate.

I often wonder why we don’t have any family photos pic.twitter.com/1zECY027rL — Mom Meh (@mommeh_dearest) July 23, 2021

So sweet.

Thanks, kid.

Wife: ouch a bug just bit me!



6 y/o: maybe it thought you were a banana, because today you look like a banana.



Me, an hour earlier: definitely go with the yellow one — looks great on you, babe. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) July 22, 2021

Go for gold!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Facts.

After 35, there’s no way to get out of a pool float with your dignity intact. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 27, 2021

Ever.

#ProTip

If your kid asks where you keep the paper towels just know that they made a mess and that it's already too late. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) July 27, 2021

Bonding time!

A nature hike with an 11 y/o can be a great opportunity to discuss deep questions they have about the world that you never even pondered like, “Do you think animals swear?” — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) July 27, 2021

Got a light?

My kid had a 3 hour meltdown about something that was actually nothing... yada yada yada... I'm taking up smoking now. — redyellowgreendance 🌈 (@RYGdance) July 27, 2021

Cannot. Will not.

Bless you?

8 sneezed directly into my eyes. Why let illness creep in when you can blast it into existence? — 😺 Cat Jacques 😺 (@CatJacquesESPN) July 26, 2021

Exactly like that.

You're doing your best.

I am in charge of way too many important things for someone who repeatedly can’t get all the shampoo out of her hair. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) July 26, 2021

So it's not just us?

Who’s up for a 3am worrying party?? — Ryan With a Why (@rsf788) July 27, 2021

So romantic.

Summer...

I just spent an hour driving three kids to three different camps. I now have 34 mins of free time before I have to spend another hour to go pick up said children. The math does not add up here. — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) July 27, 2021

You think they can see me?

Solid plan.

can’t tell if it’s the coffee or my anxiety that’s making my heart race but im going to keep drinking coffee and overthinking til i figure it out — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 28, 2021

Winning!

Wild.

My husband & I like to party & by party I mean turn on Netflix around 8pm & hope to stay awake until 8:05. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 28, 2021

It's that time of year...

My wife took my daughters shopping for school clothes so now I have to act super interested while they try everything on and show me. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 27, 2021

Easy, girl.

It gets worse here every day.

“Welcome to the jungle” but it’s just me walking into my house after I left my toddler with my husband for a few hours. — Jenna S. (@Thatmidwestmom) July 28, 2021

This is on point.

You know when you feed your kid rice because it’s one of the only things they will eat, and then it gets all over the floor and the vacuum won’t suck it up so you have to pick up all the individual grains by hand?

That’s basically how parenting feels forever. — Cry It Out Mom (@CryitoutMom) July 28, 2021

Truth.

Finish him!