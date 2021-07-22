IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 32 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

As summer continues and we continue to negotiate with tantrum-throwing toddlers and teens who are bored, there's one outlet for releasing our stress that everyone can get behind: Sharing hilarious musings about parenthood on the internet.

So as you prepare for another weekend of chasing down kids to slather them in sunscreen, take a break to laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

Because parenting may be difficult, but it's never boring.

So draining...

Best day ever.

So sweet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkRJGZl7h-

#DadLife

Don't touch my cart!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkOb7hsXo5

So many.

Savage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRmbg-7MAWj

Why is that?

Can't keep up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRlu9paBZOL

Same.

So true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkgMmyrXJj

We've been there!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkHdwYsDMM

Yeah, no thanks.

Seems legit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRZxg6gN9pY

Where is everyone?

So bored.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRjXc63gTcy

Totally.

This is true!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRheiS6hU63

What do you think?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhzdhJM9bZ

Stand by.

Can't talk right now...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRgmiDCM2sm

So mean.

Please... not that!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhbHUgsyDA

Our brains are fried.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhLOseLK__

Whoops.

...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRg1W1ZsOd_

Great comeback.

Great question.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRajRNlL_HK

Yep.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRbf_yBrhPZ

She's a natural.

So... maybe?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRZ4Tr3NbT3

Focus, Finnigan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRY620YhXIb

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.