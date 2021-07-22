See the 32 funniest parents on social media this week

As summer continues and we continue to negotiate with tantrum-throwing toddlers and teens who are bored, there's one outlet for releasing our stress that everyone can get behind: Sharing hilarious musings about parenthood on the internet.

So as you prepare for another weekend of chasing down kids to slather them in sunscreen, take a break to laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

Because parenting may be difficult, but it's never boring.

So draining...

Giving blood today because having 4 kids isn’t draining enough. #RedCross #donateblood — Dad Bits (@DadBits) July 20, 2021

Best day ever.

Someone thought my 13yo was my little brother so I’ll be riding that high for a LONG time — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) July 20, 2021

So sweet.

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

#DadLife

I’m at an age where I get targeted ads for cool floral print shirts and also hearing aids — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) July 20, 2021

Don't touch my cart!

So many.

I used to think that there was no such thing as a stupid question, but then I had kids and I realized how many stupid questions there really are. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) July 20, 2021

Savage.

Why is that?

Empires could rise and fall in the time it takes my toddler to eat a plate of fries. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) July 19, 2021

Can't keep up!

Same.

Made it to that age where if I turn my head too fast to look at something I have to rub icy hot on my neck later. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 19, 2021

So true.

We've been there!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Yeah, no thanks.

Swiped my credit card at the gas pump but it said Please Pay Cashier Inside and I thought haha that’s so cute as I drove to another gas station. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) July 20, 2021

Seems legit.

Where is everyone?

My biggest observation about parenthood is the village that is supposed to help me raise these kids is taking its sweet ass time to get here. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 21, 2021

So bored.

Totally.

who i say my best friends are: some women ive known for 15 years



who my best friends really are: reeses cups and dry shampoo — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 21, 2021

This is true!

What do you think?

Stand by.

Welcome to parenthood. Your child will be assigned a favorite YouTuber who will make you want to slice your ears off shortly. — SpacedMom (@copymama) July 20, 2021

Can't talk right now...

So mean.

I’m delighted to accept the award for ‘Meanest Mommy Ever.’ Special thanks to my daughter for nominating me after I asked her to choose between taking a bandaid off, and leaving it on. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) July 21, 2021

Please... not that!

Our brains are fried.

Whoops.

my realtor texted me to say our appraisal came in good and I responded with 'awesome' but autocorrect changed it to 'aroused' and now I have to get a new phone number. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 21, 2021

...

Great comeback.

My son asked if queens were real. I said, "yes, there's one" & pointed to my wife. So don't tell me I don't know how to make up for forgetting about date night. — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 22, 2021

Great question.

Yep.

She's a natural.

I asked 4 how her last day at pre school was and she said Freya chewed her lunch so loudly she yelled at her to sit somewhere else then Freya was grumpy and wouldn’t talk to her but 4 didn’t care bc she got to eat her lunch in peace so she is clearly ready for marriage — MumInBits (@MumInBits) July 21, 2021

So... maybe?

Focus, Finnigan.

Related: