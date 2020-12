At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

In these last weeks of a crazy year, we love seeing parents crack joke after joke about making it through the holiday season during a pandemic. We're all doing our best, so laugh along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Sending prayers.

We chose this month to finally cut the cable, and now my wife is going through Hallmark movie withdraw. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) December 9, 2020

Yesss.

Mark those calendars!

A classic.

#2020

My kid just asked me if it’s even safe for Santa to come to our house this year “because what if he gets the virus at another house and brings it here?” So, thanks, 2020. — Sarah Cottrell (@HousewifePlus) December 10, 2020

This is real.

I used to make sure my thong matched my bra before going out at midnight, and now my day is made when I receive an $8 off $40 coupon from CVS in my email. — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) December 10, 2020

Is this a good time?

They're both terrifying.

It's so confusing!

Sums it right up.

Autocorrect just changed vacation to vaccination and I can't think of a better way to sum up 2020. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 10, 2020

So much more festive.

Following.

I was eating Nutella with a spoon on the porch when the delivery man came by with my amazon packages



Follow me for more healthy living advice — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) December 10, 2020

And more wine. And more tears.

Ignore the commercials!

Whyyyy?

Gotta take what you can get.

Doh.

So true.

The hardest part about parenting is keeping all the white lies straight, and thinking fast when you don't — An English Snowman (@English_Channel) December 10, 2020

Why am I here?

The worst.

100%

#christmasproblems

Just stop.

Welcome to marriage:

Where things like your partner

drinking milk at night pisses you

off and you have no idea why. — Karen (@AntsyButterfly) December 10, 2020

Really, really long.

There's an old saying about raising kids: The days are long. The days are so, so damn long. I don't remember the rest. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) December 10, 2020

So depressing...

Looks familiar.

When I try to do things with my kids I still think I can do. pic.twitter.com/TNoZet9xSD — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 9, 2020

The. Only. Way.

I don’t know much about parenting, but I do know that distracting toddlers with an iPad is the only way you can get them to wear pants — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) December 10, 2020

If 2020 was a baked good.

Ours, too.

If you find that while folding your laundry it’s mostly pajamas, you are my people — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) December 7, 2020

Totally.

Great question!