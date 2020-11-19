See the 31 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Another week, another set of hilarious posts from moms and dads who are knee deep in COVID-19 quarantines, virtual school and the normal stresses of raising kids. Add in the pressure of preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and there's nothing to do but laugh.

We've rounded up the funniest tweets from parents about everything from picky eaters to the funny ways husbands and wives split up household chores. So laugh along with us, because the weekend is here!

Great idea!

I regularly mix up my kids names and my dogs names, but yes please put me in charge of their education this year — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) November 19, 2020

Accurate.

They get you every time.

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing parents their 3 year old would still ride their scooter 2 minutes after they’ve left the house — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) November 18, 2020

I have no idea.

Everything has changed.

My kids are only in school two days a week, which is like my new weekend. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) November 18, 2020

We just need to talk!

Darned if you do, darned if you don't!

Pro tip.

Call your dad now and ask him what the wifi password is so he has time to find the little paper it's written on before Thanksgiving. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 19, 2020

So worth it.

My kid’s school charges us $5 for every 5 minutes we’re late picking him up and it’s worth every penny. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) November 18, 2020

That would be a Christmas miracle.

Sleep? What's that?

You say tired, I say challenge.



-A toddler at bedtime. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) November 17, 2020

They're the best.

Serves him right.

My husband pissed me off so I took photos of me using his tools improperly and sent them throughout the day while he was at work as payback — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 15, 2020

You rebel.

This is real.

These are trying times.

I never thought my sons second grade teacher would see me via laptop in pjs trudging across my living room to go make coffee. I hate living in the future. — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) November 18, 2020

Gross.

It's the little things...

Worry about yourself, kid.

Time to wake him up!

#nocrying

Truth.

Don't make me call Santa!

Yes, I already put up my Christmas decorations. It adds an air of legitimacy to my Santa threats. — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) November 18, 2020

So helpful.

I love it when my husband says sweet, helpful things like “somebody should clean this bathroom.” — Priscilla (@itsPKav) November 19, 2020

Hang in there!

Sweet revenge.

I was having a bad day and then I watched my kids step on the Legos I asked them to pick up 3 times, and now I'm having a good day. — Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) November 18, 2020

Yep.

There are two kinds of people in this world: The people who rinse their dishes before placing them in the dishwasher, and the people who load the dishes with greasy encrusted cheese, dollops of ketchup, and scrub-worthy pans. These two people inevitably marry each other. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) November 19, 2020

Why, thank you.

Can't wait!

When your kids are old enough to slam the bedroom door in your face so they can face time with their friends, the second part of your life begins. — bipolarmommi (@KarenGiannina6) November 18, 2020

Seems legit.

Two of my kids are now following me on Twitter so this account will now be all tweets about abstinence and how to become financially independent — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 18, 2020

Do as I say, not as I do!