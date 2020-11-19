These 9 bestselling wardrobe basics look way more expensive than they are

See the 31 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Another week, another set of hilarious posts from moms and dads who are knee deep in COVID-19 quarantines, virtual school and the normal stresses of raising kids. Add in the pressure of preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and there's nothing to do but laugh.

We've rounded up the funniest tweets from parents about everything from picky eaters to the funny ways husbands and wives split up household chores. So laugh along with us, because the weekend is here!

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Great idea!

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHowk5On8b5

They get you every time.

I have no idea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHwET4rF8Ng

Everything has changed.

We just need to talk!

Darned if you do, darned if you don't!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHgrO5ilrqC

Pro tip.

So worth it.

That would be a Christmas miracle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHqeugLD7_y

Sleep? What's that?

They're the best.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHoqTSXgFKl

Serves him right.

You rebel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHwATS8lpSS

This is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHl5fZWrlUf

These are trying times.

Gross.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHp6xb4App-

It's the little things...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHpwRdvllY8

Worry about yourself, kid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHqtjKPl5aN

Time to wake him up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHnzPERFwHP

#nocrying

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHko4C2FQYj

Truth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHoitD0Hpnw

Don't make me call Santa!

So helpful.

Hang in there!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHhBdZNlH-a

Sweet revenge.

Yep.

Why, thank you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHrFhxJABlx

Can't wait!

Seems legit.

Do as I say, not as I do!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHt0n4AlhZi

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.