See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

If your kids eat dirt, but are critical of the dinner you just cooked, you might be a parent.

And finding yourself making rules only to forget what they are? Also a true sign of parenting.

Whether you're hiding in the bathroom for some alone time, saying "no" for the 80th time today or feeling super ready for the weekend...we're right there with you.

Parenting is hard, and sometimes there's not much left to do but laugh. So join us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads on social media.

This tastes weird.

Facts.

This is me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSnOyjopnXA

You know who you are.

Still got it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSmw2p7pJLl

Family in training!

Girls...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSp_GUJLAM5

What's taking so long?

Just like home!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSh7Y-zgYQI

Don't test me!

Are you kidding me?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSszJ3xsSJd

Big sister vibes.

Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CScCLkQh9nC

Who's a good boy?

See ya!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSshKOoln-T

What did I say about that?

#DadLife

Yes, let's!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSt0FbgA7Ce

At least.

Classic dad move...

Just another night at home...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStpN9XrVtH

It's an even split.

It's wild here.

Fingers crossed!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSrN7J-ryvD

Couldn't leave 'em.

It's time to rethink that.

So fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSsXf0Gswe5

At best.

It's so stressful.

Just a bit clumsy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSsbBswsNzi

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.