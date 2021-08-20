See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

If your kids eat dirt, but are critical of the dinner you just cooked, you might be a parent.

And finding yourself making rules only to forget what they are? Also a true sign of parenting.

Whether you're hiding in the bathroom for some alone time, saying "no" for the 80th time today or feeling super ready for the weekend...we're right there with you.

Parenting is hard, and sometimes there's not much left to do but laugh. So join us as we count down this week's funniest moms and dads on social media.

This tastes weird.

Welcome to parenting. People who actually eat dirt will now criticize your cooking. — The Nefarious A-Aron (@deeprocktees) August 16, 2021

Facts.

No one makes fun of your cargo pants when you start pulling little bottles of liquor out of them at the PTA meeting — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) August 8, 2021

This is me.

You know who you are.

Good morning to everyone except the person who decided my teen son needed to be picked up by his bus at 6:30am when school starts next week. — Sweet Momissa 🪁 (@sweetmomissa) August 18, 2021

Still got it.

Family in training!

I'm getting my kids in shape for Disney by taking them on long walks; they're getting me ready for Disney by crying and complaining the whole time. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) August 17, 2021

Girls...

What's taking so long?

Welcome to parenting, where the only hobbies you have left are the ones you can do in the bathroom. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) August 17, 2021

Just like home!

Don't test me!

Today I learned just how hard it is to sound really authoritative to your kids when you threaten to “take away their Squishmallow” — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) August 16, 2021

Are you kidding me?

Big sister vibes.

4yo in the clinic watching the ultrasound of her future brother and very concerned that “he doesn’t have any toys in there” and “why is it so dark” — Hostile Uterus DO (@Hostile_Ute) August 17, 2021

Everything's fine.

Who's a good boy?

I regularly call my third child ‘Timmy’ which is our dog’s name, and that should tell you everything you need to know about being a third child. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) August 18, 2021

See ya!

What did I say about that?

90% of parenting is making up rules. 10% is trying to remember them. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) August 16, 2021

#DadLife

lol nerds



-i say to myself about people playing pokemon go in the park as I'm driving to a fantasy football draft — Jason Not Evil (@JasonNotEvil) August 16, 2021

Yes, let's!

At least.

Welcome to parenting. You'll find that there are at least 749 ways to say "No". — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) August 16, 2021

Classic dad move...

[pulls out a steak and potato dinner and bottle of bourbon from cargo shorts pockets] — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 16, 2021

Just another night at home...

It's an even split.

My two favorite things in life are being with my kids and not being with my kids. — The Spicy Disaster Mama (@spicydisasterma) August 12, 2021

It's wild here.

I hurt my neck sleeping two nights ago. Last night I had beautiful dreams about my bones cracking.



Welcome to 40-something or parenthood or adulting… — Twinstant Family (@twinstantfamily) August 16, 2021

Fingers crossed!

Couldn't leave 'em.

This past weekend I moved to another country, and people are like “omg! So jealous! You live in paradise, now you can relax!” And it’s like I’m sorry there seems to have been some miscommunication I still brought my kids with me so no. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) August 16, 2021

It's time to rethink that.

My “office” is in the living room corner right next to my son’s play area and I still can’t wrap my head around why I thought this was a smart setup 🤔 — Amber Masciorini (@ambernoelle90) August 16, 2021

So fun.

At best.

Me: I’m gonna miss you Baby, but you’re going to love your first day of school! What do you want to learn?



4yo: How to be Batman.



Me: This is a public school baby, just hope to get bitten by a radioactive spider during a field trip at best. — Daniel Gutierrez (@dgutierrez84) August 16, 2021

It's so stressful.

Me: I love when my husband comes home for lunch. It’s nice to see him and helps break up the day.



Also me: Who does this MF think he is coming home for lunch, wrecking the kitchen, then leaving me to clean up his mess? — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) August 16, 2021

Just a bit clumsy.